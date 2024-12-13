TCU leading scorer Frankie Collins will miss rest of season after breaking left foot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU leading scorer Frankie Collins will miss the rest of the season because of a broken bone in his left foot. The school says the 6-foot-2 senior guard will have surgery on Tuesday. Collins leads the Horned Frogs with 11.2 points and 4.4 assists per game in his first season after transferring from Arizona State. TCU says Collins broke his foot in the first half of an 83-74 loss to Vanderbilt last Sunday. He still played 35 minutes. Collins played 31 games as a freshman for Michigan in 2021-22, then played two seasons at Arizona State.

