TCU jumps to early lead, weathers second half rally for 20-13 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — TCU used a 20-point first half against Cincinnati’s maligned defense, then hung on the second half for a 20-13 win. Already bowl eligible, the Horned Frogs end the regular season with three straight wins and five wins in their last six games. On the other side, the Bearcats suffered their fifth straight loss to end the regular season 5-7. Barring something crazy, the Bearcats will not be bowl eligible for the second straight season.

