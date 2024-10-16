TCU far removed from 12-0 regular season in 2022 and national title game in Dykes’ debut

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Playing in the national championship game less than two years ago feels like a long time ago at TCU. The Horned Frogs are 3-3 midway through this season while plagued by turnovers, inconsistent play and some bad losses. They are coming off an open date during which they focused on fundamentals like ball security and tackling. They are 9-12 in 21 games since their 12-0 regular season in 2022 during coach Sonny Dykes’ debut that got them into the College Football Playoff. Fifth-year safety and team captain Bud Clark believes the team built some momentum and grew closer over the past week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.