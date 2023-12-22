TCU earns 111-87 victory, Old Dominion plays without head coach Jeff Jones

HONOLULU (AP) — Chuck O’Bannon Jr. scored a career-high 25 points and made six 3-pointers, Emanuel Miller added 21 points and TCU earned a 111-87 victory against Old Dominion, which was playing without head coach Jeff Jones. Old Dominion announced that Jones was hospitalized on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. The 63-year-old Jones is being held for observation for the next 48 to 72 hours and will not be available to coach in the Diamond Head Classic. TCU (9-1) will face Nevada on Friday in the tournament semifinals. The Horned Frogs set a tournament record for single-game points, passing Ohio’s mark of 99 set in 2014. TCU scored 13 of the opening 15 points of the second half to extend its lead to 60-43.

