TCU downs Hawaii 65-51 to finish 3rd at Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. came off the bench to score 13 points on Sunday, helping TCU defeat Hawaii 65-51 for third place at the Diamond Head Classic. Nelson made 3 of 6 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of his free throws for the Horned Frogs (10-2). Trevian Tennyson added 10 points and five rebounds. Xavier Cork totaled nine points and eight rebounds off the bench. Noel Coleman finished with 19 points to lead the Rainbow Warriors (8-4).

