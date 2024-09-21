TCU coach Sonny Dykes ejected after 2 unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against SMU, his former team

DALLAS (AP) — TCU coach Sonny Dykes was ejected from the Horned Frogs’ game at SMU on Saturday after drawing two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties at the start of the second half. The Horned Frogs trailed 41-21 against Dykes’ former team when a kickoff return for an apparent touchdown to start the second half was negated by a holding penalty and drew the ire of the coach. With TCU then starting instead from its 10, they gained 22 yards on a pass play, but another flag was thrown, and Dykes was given another unsportsmanlike penalty for an automatic ejection. Dykes is in his third season at TCU, after leading SMU to back-to-back wins in the series for the first time since 1992-93.

