TCU center Sedona Prince out with a hand injury. She averages 21.2 points and 10.6 rebounds a game

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU center Sedona Prince missed Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State with a hand injury that will apparently keep her out multiple games. In a release before the game, TCU said Prince got hurt in the 23rd-ranked Horned Frogs’ loss at sixth-ranked Baylor on Wednesday. The school offered no other specific details, saying only that Prince is expected to return before the end of the season. The 6-foot-7 transfer from Oregon played all 40 minutes against Baylor and finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. She is the only player nationally averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots a game.

