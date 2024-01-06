TCU center Sedona Prince out with a hand injury. She averages 21.2 points and 10.6 rebounds a game

By The Associated Press
TCU forward Sedona Prince shoots next to Baylor forward Madison Bartley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rod Aydelotte]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU center Sedona Prince missed Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State with a hand injury that will apparently keep her out multiple games. In a release before the game, TCU said Prince got hurt in the 23rd-ranked Horned Frogs’ loss at sixth-ranked Baylor on Wednesday. The school offered no other specific details, saying only that Prince is expected to return before the end of the season. The 6-foot-7 transfer from Oregon played all 40 minutes against Baylor and finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. She is the only player nationally averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots a game.

