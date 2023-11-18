TCU can still get bowl eligible after 42-17 win over Baylor with 2 TDs each from Wiley and Bailey

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Josh Hoover threw for 412 yards with two touchdowns to tight end Jared Wiley, Emani Bailey had two long TD runs and TCU snapped a three-game losing streak with a 42-17 victory over instate rival Baylor. Wiley was wide open for catch-and-run scores of 81 and 28 yards for the 5-6 Horned Frogs. He had seven catches for 178 yards. Hoover completed 24 of 29 passes for his fourth game with at least 300 yards in five starts since taking over for injured Chandler Morris. Hoover also had his first rushing touchdown. Baylor lost its fourth game in a row to drop to 3-8.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.