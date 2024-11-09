TCU beats Florida Gulf Coast 67-51

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vasean Allette scored 14 points and TCU beat Florida Gulf Coast 67-51. TCU closed the first half on a 6-0 run to take a 30-29 lead as FGCU went scoreless over the final four minutes. Keeshawn Kellman gave FGCU its lone lead of the second half, 42-40, on a dunk with 12:45 remaining. Ernest Udeh Jr., the lone returning scholarship player for TCU, answered at the other end for the first of his four straight points to retake the lead for good. FGCU was within 47-46 before Brendan Wenzel made a 3-pointer to begin a game-closing 20-5 run. The Eagles made just two of their final 12 shots.

