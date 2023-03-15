TCU back in NCAA, motivated by OT loss to top seed last year

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU forward Chuck O’Bannon says the team has been motivated all season after coming so close to upsetting a No. 1 seed and getting to the Sweet 16 in last year’s NCAA Tournament. The Horned Frogs are now making consecutive March Madness appearances for the first time in 70 years. They play Friday night in Denver against a First Four winner. TCU last year beat Seton Hall to get its first NCAA Tournament win since current coach Jamie Dixon was a guard playing for the 1987 team. The Frogs then overcame a nine-point deficit in the final eight minutes of regulation against Arizona before falling 85-80 in overtime.

