TCU AD says the private Big 12 school is all in on proposed revenue sharing with student-athletes

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati says that the private Big 12 school is all in on the maximum amount of revenue that will be allowed to be shared with student-athletes under a $2.8 billion antitrust settlement proposal. That proposal was agreed to earlier this year by the NCAA and the nation’s biggest conferences. It still has to be approved by a federal judge. It would allow schools to share more than $20 million a year with student-athletes. That wouldn’t go into effect until at least next year. TCU’s enrollment last fall of just under 13,000 students was the lowest in the Big 12.

