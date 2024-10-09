Tchouaméni’s proud to lead France against Israel in Nations League in Mbappé’s absence

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni says he will captain France “with a lot of pride” in its Nations League game against Israel in the absence of Kylian Mbappé. The 24-year-old Tchouaméni wants to be a leader but is not interested in turning the captaincy into a popularity contest. Tchouaméni has played 36 matches with France and will bring his experience to a team lacking its biggest star. Mbappé is France’s usual captain. He is nursing a minor thigh injury in Madrid. France is also without Antoine Griezmann after he retired from international soccer. Together they helped France win the 2018 World Cup title and were among coach Didier Deschamps’ most influential players in recent years.

