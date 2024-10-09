Tchouaméni to lead France against Israel in Nations League in Mbappé’s absence

PARIS (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni is set to captain France in its Nations League game against Israel in the absence of Kylian Mbappé, the French soccer federation said on Wednesday. Tchouaméni has played 36 matches with France and will bring his experience to a team lacking its biggest star. Mbappé is France’s usual captain. He is nursing a minor thigh injury in Madrid. France is also without vice-captain Antoine Griezmann, who surprisingly announced the end of his international career last month. Together they led France to the 2018 World Cup title and were coach Didier Deschamps’ most influential players in recent years.

