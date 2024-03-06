Tchewa notches a double-double, Georgia beats short-handed Mississippi 69-66

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 15 points, Russel Tchewa had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Georgia beat short-handed Mississippi 69-66. Georgia led 65-54 with 2:45 remaining before Ole Miss scored the next nine points. Tchewa was called for a Flagrant 1 with 52.3 seconds left, leading to two free throws by Allen Flanigan and a 3-pointer by Jaylen Murray to get Ole Miss within 65-63. Tchewa answered at the other end with a basket in the paint, off a nice assist by Justin Hill, with 22.5 left to regain a two-possession lead. Ole Miss was short on two 3-pointers and Hill sealed it with two free throws. Hill finished with 11 points for Georgia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.