Tchatchoua, a ‘walking miracle,’ back for No. 14 Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (CHAWM-wuh CHAT-chew-wuh) sees himself as a walking miracle after getting back on the court for 14th-ranked Baylor nearly a full year after a gruesome left knee injury. He is a testament to an unwavering spiritual faith and hard work. The 6-foot-8 forward from Cameroon with the nickname “Everyday Jon” went 51 weeks between tearing multiple ligaments in his left knee last Feb. 12 to returning for the Bears last Saturday. Coach Scott Drew says God blessed the big forward by allowing him to recover. Many people thought he’d never play again.
FILE - Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, bottom, is checked on Texas head coach Chris Beard, top left, and Baylor guard Dale Bonner, right after falling to the court with an apparent leg injury during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Tchamwa Tchatchoua sees himself as a “walking miracle” after getting back on the court for 14th-ranked Baylor nearly a full year after a gruesome knee injury that many people thought would end his career. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
