Tayyab’s brilliant PSL debut earns Karachi win over Multan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Tayyab Tahir made an impressive debut in the Pakistan Super League with a half-century that lifted Karachi Kings to a 66-run victory over table-toppers Multan Sultans. Tayyab’s brilliant 65 off 46 balls propelled Karachi to 167-3 as he shared a 109-run stand with Matthew Wade, who made a nearly run-a-ball 46. Multan, playing their first away game after winning four out of five at home, were bowled out for 101 in 16.3 overs with Shoaib Malik (3-16) and left-arm South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3-18) doing most of the damage. Karachi’s victory lifted them to third in the points table with two wins from six games. Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, who are both behind Karachi on net run-rate, will meet in Sunday’s later game.

