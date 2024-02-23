Taylor scores 23 of her season-high 31 points before halftime, No. 20 Louisville beats Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Sydney Taylor scored 23 of her season-high 31 points in the first half, Jayda Curry added 13 points and No. 20 Louisville eased past Georgia Tech 80-62 for its 11th straight victory in the series. Louisville, which was coming off an 86-70 loss to No. 12 Virginia Tech on Sunday, improved to 25-3 after an ACC loss in 17 seasons under coach Jeff Walz. Taylor surpassed her season high for points in the first half alone. She was 7 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 8 from distance, to give Louisville a 43-28 lead. She finished 10 of 16 with seven 3-pointers. Curry made a 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer to extend the lead to 63-40.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.