Taylor scores 19, sparks Texas A&M to 73-69 victory over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV made four 3-pointers and scored 19 to rally Texas A&M to a 73-69 victory over LSU. Taylor added five rebounds and four assists for the Aggies (11-7, 2-3 Southeastern Conference), who spotted the Tigers (11-7, 3-2) the first nine points of the game. Tyrece Radford totaled 15 points and nine rebounds for Texas A&M. Jace Carter scored 13 with six boards. Andersson Garcia had 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for his second double-double of the season. Jordan Wright posted his second double-double, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to pace LSU.

