Taylor scores 17 points, No. 19 Louisville pulls away from Bucknell 77-44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sydney Taylor scored 17 points to lead No. 19 Louisville to a 77-44 win over Bucknell. Cochran had eight rebounds as Louisville outrebounded Bucknell 40-19 — 15-0 on the offensive end which led to 20 second-chance points. The Cardinals also turned 26 turnovers into 34 points. Isabella King scored 19 points for the Bison. Bucknell hit four of its five 3-pointers in the first quarter and only trailed 22-18. The Cardinals scored the first two baskets of the second quarter and stretched the run to 9-0 from the foul line on Cochran’s 3-point play and Love’s four free throws. It was 37-24 at the half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.