Taylor scores 16, fuels game-breaking run as No. 22 Louisville women top Florida State 70-55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sydney Taylor scored 10 of her 16 points in a game-changing run in the second quarter, Olivia Cochran and Nyla Harris each had a double-double and No. 22 Louisville defeated Florida State 70-55. Kiki Jefferson broke a tie at 24 with consecutive baskets before Taylor hit a free throw and drilled three straight 3-pointers. By the half, the Cardinals led 43-26 after a 19-2 run.. Cochran had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Louisville and Harris had 11 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Ta’Niya Latson had 18 points for the Seminoles. Florida State missed five-straight shots before Timpson ended Taylor’s run with a jumper that made it 38-26. The Seminoles missed four more shots to end the second quarter and their first eight of the third quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.