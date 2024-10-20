Taylor runs for 103 yards, TD as Incarnate Word beats McNeese 30-17

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dekalon Taylor had 103 yards rushing and a touchdown on 25 carries, Brack Peacock kicked field goals of 26, 28 and 30 yards and Incarnate Word beat McNeese 30-17. Incarnate Word (5-2, 2-0 Southland Conference) has won four games in a row by a combined scored of 179-69. Peacock’s second field goal gave the Cardinals a 13-10 lead just before halftime. Mason Pierce returned the opening kickoff of the second half 59 yards to the 36 and five plays later Taylor scored on a 7-yard run to make it 20-10. Kamden Sixkiller was 21-of-36 passing for 219 yards — including a 36-yard touchdown to Jer’Michael Carter — for McNeese (4-4, 1-2). Joshon Barbie added a 38-yard scoring run for the Cowboys.

