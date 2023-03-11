Taylor, No. 18 Texas A&M rally past Arkansas in SEC quarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wade Taylor scored 18 points and No. 18 Texas A&M rallied from a 13-point deficit early in the second half to beat Arkansas 67-61 in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Texas A&M improved to 24-8 and advanced for the second straight year to the semifinals, where it will face either Vanderbilt or No. 23 Kentucky on Saturday. The Aggies lost to Tennessee in the 2022 championship game. Henry Coleman III had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Texas A&M. Dennis Dexter and Radford each added 11 points. Arkansas is 20-13 and must wait until Sunday’s NCAA Tournament bracket announcement to learn its postseason fate. Nick Smith scored 16 points for the Razorbacks.

