Taylor, No. 11 Duke women pull away from N.C. State 77-62

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 21 points, Elizabeth Balogun had a double-double and No. 11 Duke pulled away from North Carolina State for a 77-62 win to remain tied for first in the Atlantic Coast Conference with one game to go. Balogun had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jada Boyd scored 19 points for the Wolfpack (18-10, 8-9). Duke started a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter to take a 49-36 lead, the first time the difference reached double figures, as N.C. State missed four straight shots. The Blue Devils led 54-44 entering the fourth quarter and then scored the first seven points, starting with a Reigan Richardson three-point play.

