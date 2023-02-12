Taylor lifts Oregon State to 61-58 victory over USC

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 18 points, including the go-ahead bucket in the final minute, Jordan Pope added 16 points, and Oregon State defeated USC 61-58. After trailing by 11 points early in the second half, the Trojans got within one point when Vincent Iwuchukwu converted a three-point play with 4:09 remaining. USC cut its deficit to one point twice more before Iwuchukwu hit two free throws for a 58-57 lead with 1:09 to go. Iwuchukwu blocked a layup by Taylor, but Taylor got the rebound and converted the putback for a 59-58 OSU lead with 35 seconds left. After a USC miss, the Trojans fouled Pope, who made both ends of the one-and-one for a three-point lead with 19 seconds left. USC called timeout with six seconds left and Boogie Ellis missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.

