Taylor lifts Oregon State to 61-58 victory over USC

By The Associated Press
Oregon State's Glenn Taylor Jr., left, Rodrigue Andela, center, and Jordan Pope, right, celebrate after their win over Southern California in an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amanda Loman]

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 18 points, including the go-ahead bucket in the final minute, Jordan Pope added 16 points, and Oregon State defeated USC 61-58. After trailing by 11 points early in the second half, the Trojans got within one point when Vincent Iwuchukwu converted a three-point play with 4:09 remaining. USC cut its deficit to one point twice more before Iwuchukwu hit two free throws for a 58-57 lead with 1:09 to go. Iwuchukwu blocked a layup by Taylor, but Taylor got the rebound and converted the putback for a 59-58 OSU lead with 35 seconds left. After a USC miss, the Trojans fouled Pope, who made both ends of the one-and-one for a three-point lead with 19 seconds left. USC called timeout with six seconds left and Boogie Ellis missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.

