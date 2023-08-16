Taylor leaves Colts training camp for 2nd time; team calls it an ‘excused absence’

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor left the team’s training camp complex for the second time in a week, team officials have confirmed. The announcement came shortly before Indy and the Chicago Bears held the first of two joint practices. The 2021 NFL rushing champion has been on the physically unable to perform list since reporting to camp after having offseason ankle surgery. Taylor also has been embroiled in an ugly contract dispute. The team says Taylor returned to Indy for rehab but a personal matter arose and his absence is excused.

