Taylor leads way as TCU routs Kansas in Big 12 Tournament

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brayden Taylor drove in three runs and scored four times and TCU blew open a close game with a five-run sixth inning to defeat Kansas 14-4 in eight innings in a winners bracket game of the Big 12 Tournament. Taylor, who had four hits, ripped his 21st home run in the sixth inning and reached 60 RBIs for the season with the two-run shot. No. 4 seed TCU advances to the final round of the upper bracket of the double-elimination tournament and will face either No. 8 Kansas or No. 5 Kansas State on Saturday. Luke Savage got the win after allowing three hits and one run in 3 1/3 innings of middle relief.

