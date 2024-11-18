Taylor Jones scores 22 to help No. 4 Texas rout DePaul 91-61

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Jones had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 4 Texas rout DePaul 91-61 on Sunday night. The 6-foot-4 senior was an efficient 10-of-13 from the floor and the Blue Demons (2-2) had no way to stop her on either end of the court. The Longhorns (3-0) dominated on the defensive end, forcing 25 turnovers while tallying 11 steals and five blocks. Graduate student Jorie Allen had 23 points for the Blue Demons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.