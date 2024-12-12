Taylor Jones scores 19 to lead No. 6 Texas to a 97-39 win over Southern

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Center Taylor Jones had her second double-double of the season, 19 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes, and No. 6 Texas defeated Southern 97-39 on Wednesday night. Madison Booker added 17 points for Texas, and Kyla Oldacre scored 16 points in 17 minutes. Rori Harmon added nine assists. Jones had three blocks. DeMya Porter scored 12 points to lead Southern.

