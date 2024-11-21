Taylor Jenkins become Grizzlies winningest coach with victory over Philly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Jenkins has moved to the top of the Memphis Grizzlies coaching ladder. With Memphis’ 117-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wedneday night, Jenkins, in his sixth season as the Grizzlies coach captured his 215th win, moving him past Lionel Hollins as the winningest coach in franchise history. Jenkins said postgame after a celebration with his team in the locker room that coaching the team is an unbelievable honor. Jenkins served in various roles with the San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks before he was named head coach of the Grizzlies in June 2019.

