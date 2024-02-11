Taylor helps No. 5 Ohio State rout Michigan State 86-71

By TIM ROBINSON The Associated Press
Ohio State guard Celeste Taylor (12) shoots against Michigan State guard Abbey Kimball (2 and Michigan State guard Julia Ayrault (40) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Al Goldis]

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 5 Ohio State rolled to an 86-71 win over Michigan State on Sunday. Rebeka Mikulasikova added 19, Jacy Sheldon 18 and Taylor Thierry 12 for the Buckeyes (21-3, 12-1 Big Ten), who led by as many as 33 points in the second half. Theryn Hallock had 18 points and Julia Ayrault 10 for Michigan State (17-7, 7-6).

