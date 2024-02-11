Taylor helps No. 5 Ohio State rout Michigan State 86-71

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 5 Ohio State rolled to an 86-71 win over Michigan State on Sunday. Rebeka Mikulasikova added 19, Jacy Sheldon 18 and Taylor Thierry 12 for the Buckeyes (21-3, 12-1 Big Ten), who led by as many as 33 points in the second half. Theryn Hallock had 18 points and Julia Ayrault 10 for Michigan State (17-7, 7-6).

