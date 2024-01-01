Taylor Heinicke struggles as Falcons lose to Bears, leaving them with narrow path to playoffs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons had a chance to increase their slim chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They failed. And a familiar problem played a major role. Taylor Heinicke threw three of Atlanta’s four interceptions during the Falcons’ 37-17 loss at the Chicago Bears. He was 10 for 29 for 163 yards in his second straight start after Desmond Ridder was benched for the second time this season. The Falcons can still take the division if they win at New Orleans next weekend and the Buccaneers lose or tie at Carolina. There is no pathway to a wild card for Atlanta.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.