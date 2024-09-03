Taylor Heinicke goes from watching a documentary about Jim Harbaugh to playing for him with Chargers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke took part in his first practice for the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday as they began preparations for Sunday’s opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers are Heinicke’s fifth team in seven seasons. His best season was with Washington in 2021, when he started 15 games and passed for 3,419 yards and 20 touchdowns. He took over the starting spot after Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury in Week 1 against the Chargers. Ironically, Heinicke was watching a documentary about the University of Michigan football program when he got a call that he was being traded to the Chargers, who are in their first season under Jim Harbaugh.

