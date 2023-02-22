Taylor has 25 as No. 25 A&M downs No. 11 Tennessee 68-63

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points, including four free throws down the stretch, and No. 25 Texas A&M extended its winning streak to six games with a 68-63 victory over No. 11 Tennessee on Tuesday night. The Aggies are off to their best start since joining the SEC in the 2012-13 season. It’s the fourth loss in five games for the Volunteers, with their only win in this stretch coming in a 68-59 victory over then-No. 1 Alabama on Wednesday.

