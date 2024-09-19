Taylor Hall hoping to provide a boost for the Blackhawks in his return from knee surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Hall is back after missing most of his first season with the Chicago Blackhawks with a right knee injury. When the Blackhawks opened training camp with a scrimmage, Hall played on a line with Connor Bedard and Tyler Bertuzzi. Hall, who turns 33 in November, totaled two goals and two assists in a career-low 10 games in his first season with Chicago. If he can regain his previous form, he could provide a big lift for Chicago as it tries to turn a corner its rebuilding project. He likely will play on a wing on one of the team’s top two lines.

