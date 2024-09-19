Taylor Hall hoping to provide a boost for the Blackhawks in his return from knee surgery

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
Chicago Blackhawks' Taylor Hall (71) participates in the team's NHL hockey training camp Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Hall is back after missing most of his first season with the Chicago Blackhawks with a right knee injury. When the Blackhawks opened training camp with a scrimmage, Hall played on a line with Connor Bedard and Tyler Bertuzzi. Hall, who turns 33 in November, totaled two goals and two assists in a career-low 10 games in his first season with Chicago. If he can regain his previous form, he could provide a big lift for Chicago as it tries to turn a corner its rebuilding project. He likely will play on a wing on one of the team’s top two lines.

