Taylor Fritz wins twice to reach the DC Open semifinals. Frances Tiafoe loses in the quarterfinals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taylor Fritz needed three sets and three hours to get past Andy Murray 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 at the DC Open in a fourth-round match briefly interrupted by climate protesters. Then Fritz went back out on a different court later Friday and beat Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals. Fritz vs. Murray was one of several matches wiped out by rain on Thursday, jumbling the schedule at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open and forcing some players to compete twice on Friday. One who could not pull off a double victory: Second-seeded Frances Tiafoe, who lost to Dan Evans. The top-seeded woman, Jessica Pegula, defeated Elina Svitolina in three sets to get to the semifinals. Coco Gauff also advanced.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.