Taylor Fritz loses to local wild-card Shintaro Mochizuki in three sets at the Japan Open

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese wild-card Shintaro Mochizuki rallied from a set down to eliminate top-seeded Taylor Fritz 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) at the Japan Open for the first win over a top ten player in his career. After losing the first set to love, Mochizuki, ranked No. 215, fought his way back into the game to force a deciding set against the 10th-ranked Fritz and then closed out the match in a nerveless tiebreak. Mochizuki will next play Alexei Popyrin, who rallied from a set and a break down to beat qualifier Cristian Garin 4-6,. 7-6 (3), 6-2. Fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur impressed in his 6-0, 7-5 defeat of Diego Schwartzmann.

