Taylor Fritz beats Andy Murray to reach the DC Open quarterfinals and needs to play again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taylor Fritz needed three sets and three hours to get past Andy Murray 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 at the DC Open in a fourth-round match briefly interrupted by climate protesters. Then Fritz was going to need to get back out on court later Friday to play in the quarterfinals. Fritz vs. Murray was one of several matches wiped out by rain on Thursday, jumbling the schedule at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open and forcing some players to compete twice on Friday. Fritz is a 25-year-old from California who is the top-ranked American man. He saved all seven break points he faced in the third set against Murray. Fritz then was going to face Jordan Thompson for a semifinal berth. The top-seeded woman, Jessica Pegula, defeated Elina Svitolina in three sets to get to the semifinals.

