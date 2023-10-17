Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud advance in Tokyo. Top two seeded players out of Jiangxi Open

TOKYO (AP) — Top-seeded Taylor Fritz and second-seeded Casper Ruud both won their opening matches at the Japan Open. Fritz beat 18th-ranked Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-3 and Ruud defeated wild-card entry Yosuke Watanuki 7-6 (8), 6-3. Fritz had 13 aces and broke Norrie three times to improve to 7-6 against the British player. Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad-Maia and second-seeded Magda Linette were both eliminated in the first round of the Jiangxi Open. Nao Hibino upset Haddad-Maia 7-6 (2), 6-3 and Valeria Savinykh beat Linette 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.