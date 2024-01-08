Taylor, Barkley, McKinney and Shepard win what might be their final game for the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There was something rare on the New York Giants sideline as their 2023 season came to a close with an unexpected win over the skidding Philadelphia Eagles in the regular-season finale. There were smiles, hugs and joy. There also was the realization that the team will be different after a disappointing 6-11 season. The future of several key players is uncertain after the 27-10 win. Star running back Saquon Barkley, veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor and safety Xavier McKinney might all test the free agent market, while veteran Sterling Shepard probably is done with the Giants.

