Taylor and Horne combine for 47 points to lead North Carolina State over Georgia Tech 82-76

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — DJ Horne scored 26 points, Jayden Taylor added 21 and North Carolina State pulled away early in the second half to beat Georgia Tech 82-76. N.C. State (15-7, 7-4 ACC) trailed by one at the half but opened the second on a 27-11 run for a 62-48 lead with about nine minutes remaining. Horne scored nine points, and Casey Morsell and Jayden Taylor each chipped in with six points each during the stretch. Miles Kelly’s 3-pointer pulled Georgia Tech to 76-70. The Wolfpack sealed it at the free-throw line. Kelly scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Georgia Tech (10-12, 3-8),

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.