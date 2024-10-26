Taylen Green throws 5 TD passes, runs for 1 TD and Arkansas blows out Mississippi State 58-25

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Quarterback Taylen Green threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score as Arkansas blew out Mississippi State 58-25. Green led a Razorback offense that had 673 yards of total offense with 359 on the ground and 314 through the air. Green was 23 of 29 with one of those being an interception. Tight ends Luke Hasz and Andreas Paaske each caught two touchdown passes. On the ground, freshman Braylon Russell racked up 175 yards on 16 carries, Rashod Dubinion had 11 carries for 98 yards and a score and Green rushed eight times for 79 yards and a touchdown.

