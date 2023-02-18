Tavernier returns and scores in Bournemouth win at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Marcus Tavernier has marked his return from injury with a winner off his thigh for Bournemouth to squeeze past Wolverhampton 1-0 in their English Premier League relegation fight. Tavernier was making his first start since November. He flicked in Dominic Solanke’s cross in the 49th minute at Molineux to end the Cherries’ long winless run. It was the south-coast club’s first league triumph since the World Cup break and its first since confirming Gary O’Neil as full-time manager in November. The goal was also only Bournemouth’s third under O’Neil and there was no denying its value. Bournemouth is one point from safety. Wolves are five points above the drop zone.

