Taveras delivers game-ending single for Rangers in 3-2 win over Athletics

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Leody Taveras hit a game-ending single with one out in the ninth inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Saturday night.

The bases were loaded when Taveras grounded a single through the middle and past a drawn-in infield, sending pinch-runner Ezequiel Duran home with the winning run.

Athletics reliever Tyler Ferguson (2-2), who struck out the side after coming on in the eighth, hit Nathaniel Lowe with a pitch to start the ninth. Carson Kelly reached on a bloop single and Travis Jankowski drew a four-pitch walk with one out. Duran replaced Lowe at second base after Kelly’s single.

All-Star closer Kirby Yates (6-2) worked around a single and a walk in a scoreless ninth.

The reigning World Series champion Rangers (64-71), who last year led the American League with 5.43 runs per game, were held to four or fewer for the sixth game in a row and the 12 time in their last 15 games. They are 23-16 in one-run games, and have won their last six games decided by a single run.

Jonah Heim’s 12th homer was a two-run shot in the second inning that put Texas up 2-0.

Lawrence Butler became Oakland’s fourth player with 20 homers this season when he lined a ball that had an exit velocity of more than 112 mph and just cleared the 8-foot high wall in right field in the fourth. The A’s tied the game in the sixth after back-to-back doubles by Butler and Brent Rooker, who homered twice in the series opener Friday night.

The A’s have gone deep 16 times in their last five games, accounting for 24 of their 34 runs on this road trip. They have scored an MLB-high 50.9% percent of their runs (283 of 556) via homers.

Texas lefty Cody Bradford tied his career high with eight strikeouts over seven innings, while Oakland rookie right-hander Joey Estes struck out seven in six innings. Both starters allowed two runs, and neither walked a batter.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Manager Mark Kotsay said LHP Scott Alexander (left rotator cuff tendinitis) could face some hitters Monday when the team gets home before it’s determined whether he needs a rehab assignment. Alexander, whose last game was Aug. 17, came out feeling OK about a bullpen session Friday.

Rangers: Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer said he has determined what has caused the nerve issue in his triceps and he is ready to go on rehab to get prepared to pitch again this season. … Jacob deGrom (elbow surgery) is set to start Sunday for Triple-A Round Rock. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is then expected to make another rehab start next Saturday. If all goes well, the 36-year-old right-hander could then pitch in the majors for the first time since April 28, 2023.

UP NEXT

Rookie right-hander Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.54 ERA), who was 0-3 with a 4.78 ERA in five August starts, gets the ball Sunday for the A’s in the series finale. The Rangers hadn’t announced a scheduled starter.

