Taurasi scores 23, Cunningham records first career double-double as Mercury beat Sky 86-68

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 12 of her 23 points in Phoenix’s highest-scoring first quarter of the season, Sophie Cunningham added 13 points and a career-best 10 rebounds — her first double-double in the WNBA — and the Mercury led for nearly 38 minutes in their 86-68 win over the Chicago Sky. Brittney Griner added 18 points. Monique Billings, who signed a seven-day contract with Phoenix earlier in the day, finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes. Angel Reese led Chicago with 19 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds. Chennedy Carter added 16 points and six assists for the Sky.

