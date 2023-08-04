Taurasi reaches 10,000 points, which WNBA player next in line to reach the milestone

Diana Taurasi reached the 10,000 point milestone during the regular season and has over 3,000 points more than the next active WNBA player on the scoring list. Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart are among the players who could be next to reach the milestone, But there are many variables they and others will have to overcome to reach 10,000 points.

