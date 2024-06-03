Taurasi hits 7 3s, scores 31 to help Mercury beat Sparks 87-68, snapping a 4-game skid

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi hit 7 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with a season-high 31 points to help Phoenix beat the Los Angeles Sparks 87-68 and snap the Mercury’s four-game skid. Taurasi made 9 of 14 from the field, hit 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added two steals. Natasha Cloud scored 21 points with 12 assists, her third double-double of the season for the Mercury (4-5). The Sparks made just 3 of 13 from the field and scored seven points in the second — their lowest-scoring quarter of the season — as Phoenix used a 15-0 run to take a 31-17 lead with 3:36 left in the first half and led by double figures the rest of the way. Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 23 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.