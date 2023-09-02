Taulia Tagovailoa accounts for 4 first-half touchdowns in Maryland’s 38-6 win over Towson

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns and ran for one in the first half of Maryland’s 38-6 rout of Towson. The Terrapins had little trouble pulling away from a Towson team playing its first game under coach Pete Shinnick. Maryland leaned on its veteran quarterback, with Tagovailoa throwing for 260 yards in under three quarters, and the offense looked mostly sharp against this FCS opponent. Corey Dyches had six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Terps.

