Taty Castellanos scores 4 goals as Girona beats Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Former Major League Soccer scoring leader Taty Castellanos netted four times as Girona defeated Real Madrid 4-2 in the Spanish league. Castellanos is playing on a one-season loan from New York City FC. He scored twice in each half to help the Catalan club stun the defending league champions. The loss further damaged Madrid ’s hopes of catching Barcelona at the top of the standings. Barcelona can increase its lead to 14 points with seven matches remaining with a win at mid-table Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

