Tatum traveled before making game winner to lift Boston over Toronto, NBA says

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum traveled moments before making the deciding 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer to give the Boston Celtics a 126-123 victory over the Toronto Raptors, the NBA said. Tatum moved his pivot foot with 3.4 seconds left in overtime and should have been called for traveling, the NBA revealed Sunday in its Last Two Minute Report. The NBA also said Toronto’s Davion Mitchell should have been called for a foul against Boston’s Jaylen Brown with 7 seconds remaining.

