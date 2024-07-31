Tatum, Davis in starting lineup for US in Olympic matchup against South Sudan

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Jayson Tatum went from not playing to starting. The U.S. Olympic basketball team made two lineup changes going into its game against South Sudan, with Tatum — who didn’t play in the opener of the Paris Games for the Americans — moving into the starting lineup along with Anthony Davis. Jrue Holiday and Joel Embiid, who started against Serbia in the Olympic opener for the U.S., were moved to reserve roles for the South Sudan game.

