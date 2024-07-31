Tatum, Davis in starting lineup for US in Olympic matchup against South Sudan

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
United States' forward Jayson Tatum throws the ball to score during an exhibition basketball game between the United States and Germany at the O2 Arena in London, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Jayson Tatum went from not playing to starting. The U.S. Olympic basketball team made two lineup changes going into its game against South Sudan, with Tatum — who didn’t play in the opener of the Paris Games for the Americans — moving into the starting lineup along with Anthony Davis. Jrue Holiday and Joel Embiid, who started against Serbia in the Olympic opener for the U.S., were moved to reserve roles for the South Sudan game.

